Man flees troopers and refused to surrender, troopers say

By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested after fleeing troopers and refusing to surrender in the area of Beaver Loop Road and Kenai Spur Highway Friday.

Shortly after 1:20 a.m., troopers attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Joshwa Milette after he was reported for driving dangerously, according to an Alaska State Troopers online dispatch.

“Milette eluded Troopers at a high rate of speed and fled on foot into the woods after his vehicle became disabled,” troopers wrote.

Milette produced a firearm and refused to surrender when a trooper pursued him, according to troopers.

Hours later Milette was seen trying to access his vehicle and was arrested after a short standoff.

Milette was charged with felony eluding, third-degree assault, fourth-degree misconduct involving a weapon, and driving under the influence, according to the release.

Milette was taken to the Wildwood Correctional Center.

