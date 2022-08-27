Weekend starts wet; may end up dry with some sun

Low pressure tracking from western Alaska into the Gulf of Alaska will keep much of Southcentral socked in clouds and light rain to start the weekend
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Six inches of rain! That is how much Ted Stevens Anchorage International airport has recorded this month, so far. This makes August, 2020 the third wettest August since records began there in the early 1950s. Guess what? #morerainiscoming!There’s still 5 days left in the month, and plenty of storms gathering over Russia and west Pacific to increase this already impressive monthly total.

Clouds with the current system pretty much cover the entire state, but there are only a few areas seeing measurable rainfall, and yes Southcentral and Southeast are two of them. So, keep the umbrella handy on Saturday, as the sky generally stays overcast with widely scattered showers. Sunday will likely be the better of the two weekend days, both in lack of precipitation, as well as starting to see the sun. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to near 60 for Southcentral on Saturday, then rise into the lower to middle 60s, as some sunshine breaks out, especially by the second half of the day.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East...
Anchorage man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police
US Coast Guard
Troopers, Coast Guard investigating encounter between boat, float plane in Halibut Cove
Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove
An Oregon man was killed in a car accident near mile 71 of the Seward Highway on Thursday and...
Seward Highway crash kills 1, injures 4
With the Anchorage School District suffering a shortage of bus drivers, active-duty airmen will...
Active-duty airmen to drive some Anchorage school buses

Latest News

Widespread rain as the week comes to a close
Widespread rain as the week comes to a close
Widespread rain as the week comes to a close
- clipped version
Dry for much of Thursday, before rain and breezy winds return
Dry for much of Thursday before rain and breezy winds return
Dry for much of Thursday, before rain and breezy winds return
Dry for much of Thursday, before rain and breezy winds return