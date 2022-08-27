Weekend starts wet; may end up dry with some sun

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Six inches of rain! That is how much Ted Stevens Anchorage International airport has recorded this month, so far. This makes August, 2020 the third wettest August since records began there in the early 1950s. Guess what? #morerainiscoming!There’s still 5 days left in the month, and plenty of storms gathering over Russia and west Pacific to increase this already impressive monthly total.

Clouds with the current system pretty much cover the entire state, but there are only a few areas seeing measurable rainfall, and yes Southcentral and Southeast are two of them. So, keep the umbrella handy on Saturday, as the sky generally stays overcast with widely scattered showers. Sunday will likely be the better of the two weekend days, both in lack of precipitation, as well as starting to see the sun. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to near 60 for Southcentral on Saturday, then rise into the lower to middle 60s, as some sunshine breaks out, especially by the second half of the day.

