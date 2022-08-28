A little less rain, with a little more sun

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Looking at the regular satellite imagery on both Friday and Saturday, it was remarkable how much of our “big” state was clouded over. As Melissa even mentioned during one of her weathercast, the storm responsible wasn’t all that intense by Bering Sea standards, or even Alaska standards, for that matter. It’s circulation has just been very broad and weak. In spite of that, though, the jetstream dynamics in the very high part of the atmosphere where jet planes fly (hence the name, jetstream), have allowed the storm to tap into a large source of tropical moisture over the northern Pacific, and then spreading it across the Aleutians, Southwest, Southcentral, the Interior, and Southeast.

Speaking of Southeast, clouds will continue to thicken overnight with rain overspreading the region from south to north late Monday, and continuing on until very late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, at the earliest. By this time, another couple inches of rain will have collected into rain guages. In addition to the rain , low clouds and fog will contribute to reduced visibility concerns, so keep that in mind as well.

Back in Southcentral, the second half of the weekend fairs much better, as the system begins to shift its energy near Kodiak Islqlnd, but any rain is expected be few and far between. I would find it wise to bring the “pocket umbrella,” at least. Monday will also feature some sun, some clouds,, and some rain. High temperatures both days will range from the upper 50s to the lower 50.

