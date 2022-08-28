A little less rain, with a little more sun

Things look a little brighter over the next couple of days, so enjoy it while it lasts as heavy rains make a return for the start of September later this coming
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Looking at the regular satellite imagery on both Friday and Saturday, it was remarkable how much of our “big” state was clouded over. As Melissa even mentioned during one of her weathercast, the storm responsible wasn’t all that intense by Bering Sea standards, or even Alaska standards, for that matter. It’s circulation has just been very broad and weak. In spite of that, though, the jetstream dynamics in the very high part of the atmosphere where jet planes fly (hence the name, jetstream), have allowed the storm to tap into a large source of tropical moisture over the northern Pacific, and then spreading it across the Aleutians, Southwest, Southcentral, the Interior, and Southeast.

Speaking of Southeast, clouds will continue to thicken overnight with rain overspreading the region from south to north late Monday, and continuing on until very late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, at the earliest. By this time, another couple inches of rain will have collected into rain guages. In addition to the rain , low clouds and fog will contribute to reduced visibility concerns, so keep that in mind as well.

Back in Southcentral, the second half of the weekend fairs much better, as the system begins to shift its energy near Kodiak Islqlnd, but any rain is expected be few and far between. I would find it wise to bring the “pocket umbrella,” at least. Monday will also feature some sun, some clouds,, and some rain. High temperatures both days will range from the upper 50s to the lower 50.

Thank you so much for watchers.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove
US Coast Guard
Troopers, Coast Guard investigating encounter between boat, float plane in Halibut Cove
A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East...
Anchorage man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police
Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they...
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names and sleeping on the job
With the Anchorage School District suffering a shortage of bus drivers, active-duty airmen will...
Active-duty airmen to drive some Anchorage school buses

Latest News

Low pressure tracking from western Alaska into the Gulf of Alaska will keep much of...
Weekend starts wet; may end up dry with some sun
Widespread rain as the week comes to a close
Widespread rain as the week comes to a close
Widespread rain as the week comes to a close
- clipped version
Dry for much of Thursday, before rain and breezy winds return
Dry for much of Thursday before rain and breezy winds return