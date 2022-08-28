The Women’s Great Alaska Shootout is back

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time the Women’s Great Alaska Shootout was played was in 2017. With the backing of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation and ConocoPhillips Alaska, one of the state’s most famous basketball tournaments is a reality once again.

Before being dissolved, the Women’s Great Alaska Shootout was an annual event that had been going on since 1980. Five years ago the University of Alaska Anchorage Women’s basketball team won the shootout and now they look to do the same.

November 18-19 at the Alaska Airlines Center three different Division I programs are coming to the last frontier — La Salle, Pepperdine, and UC Riverside.

According to goseawolves.com, the four-team tournament will be “true bracket play” — making for quite an exciting tournament.

The first time that the UAA Women’s basketball team hits their home court is November 18 against UC Riverside.

