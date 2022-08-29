1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was injured in a crash at the Wolf Lake Airport Monday afternoon.

According to National Transportation Safety Board Alaska Region Chief Clint Johnson, an airplane pilot collided with an airplane hangar at approximately 1 p.m.

“We have an investigator on scene there right now,” Johnson said. “It did strike a hangar, so a majority of the airplane is inside of a hanger and there were no injuries on the ground — just the one occupant onboard the airplane.”

Johnson said that Alaska State Troopers, Mat-Su Fire and Rescue, and NTSB all responded to the incident.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.