1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport

Plane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
Plane crash at Wolf Lake Airport(David Noll)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was injured in a crash at the Wolf Lake Airport Monday afternoon.

According to National Transportation Safety Board Alaska Region Chief Clint Johnson, an airplane pilot collided with an airplane hangar at approximately 1 p.m.

“We have an investigator on scene there right now,” Johnson said. “It did strike a hangar, so a majority of the airplane is inside of a hanger and there were no injuries on the ground — just the one occupant onboard the airplane.”

Johnson said that Alaska State Troopers, Mat-Su Fire and Rescue, and NTSB all responded to the incident.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove
Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they...
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names and sleeping on the job
Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers say body of missing kayaker has been found
A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East...
Anchorage police ID man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police
Man flees troopers and refused to surrender Friday
Man flees troopers and refused to surrender, troopers say

Latest News

A man died on the Kenai Peninsula after Alaska State Troopers say a gun he was carrying...
Anchor Point man dies after accidental gunfire, troopers say
Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off contender on its way to Alaska State Fair
Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off contender on its way to Alaska State Fair
A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East...
Anchorage police ID man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police
Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers say body of missing kayaker has been found