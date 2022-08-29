17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during training. (1st Battalion 34th Regiment)(1LT Boyd, 1-34 INF REG.)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials.

WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20.

In a Facebook post, the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment said Cahoon died surrounded by her family.

Patrick R. Michaelis, an official with the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, said they are providing comfort and assistance to anyone connected to Cahoon or the situation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” he said.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove
Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they...
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names and sleeping on the job
Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers say body of missing kayaker has been found
A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East...
Anchorage police ID man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police
Man flees troopers and refused to surrender Friday
Man flees troopers and refused to surrender, troopers say

Latest News

A man died on the Kenai Peninsula after Alaska State Troopers say a gun he was carrying...
Anchor Point man dies after accidental gunfire, troopers say
Plane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy