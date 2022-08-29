Amplified weather pattern remains in place across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of Southcentral continues to dry out, following weeks of rain across the region. August will close as the 3rd wettest for Anchorage, with a current accumulation of 6.33 inches. While more rain is expected, it’s not lilkely to arrive until the last day of the month. For now clearing skies and areas of fog will lead to some visibility issues for the first part of Monday. As the fog burns off later this morning, many aross Southcentral will be in for a beautiful afternoon.

While much of the state is shaping of for fairly quiet weather for the first part of the week, an amplified weather pattern is open building across the state. An area of high pressure remains across the Bering, with Southeast seeing the influence of the jet stream. The panhandle is opening up for the water works, as a plume of moisture slams into the region. This will bring widespread rain to much of the panhandle over the next 24 to 48 hours, with many areas seeing anywhere form 2 to 4 inches of rain. The heaviest rain looks to fall across the Southern Inner Channels, an area that has seen as much heavy rain over the last 2 weeks like most of Southeast.

Starting midweek, another round of widespread rain looks to build into Southcentral. This comes from a low and accompanied front that will move eastward across the Bering. As it drifts across the state, not only will we see increasing rain chances, but winds will increase once more across Southcentral. It’s possible we could see winds gusting as high as 30 mph beginning Tuesday evening across the region.

For now, the quiet and sunny weather remains with us across the region. It’s a nice chance of pace following nearly a month and a half of continuous rain. Soak it up while it last, because as rain moves back into the state temperatures will fall once more.

Have a wonderful Monday!

