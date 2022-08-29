Anchor Point man dies after accidental gunfire, troopers say

ANCHOR POINT, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died on the Kenai Peninsula after Alaska State Troopers say a gun he was carrying accidentally fired.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they responded to a reported death on Shorebird Lane in Anchor Point shortly before 3:50 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers reported that 80-year-old Kenneth Defransesco had suffered gunshot wound and died during the previous 24 hours according to the investigation.

“Based on the scene investigation, it appears that Defrancesco was exiting his vehicle when a firearm he was carrying came out of the holster and fired a round fatally wounding him,” troopers wrote.

Defransesco was found by a friend who was checking up on him after not answering phone calls or texts during the day.

Defransesco’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Troopers wrote that there was no sign of foul play.

