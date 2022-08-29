Break from wet, cool weather doesn’t last long

Sunshine broke through the clouds Sunday afternoon, signaling a dry start to the work and school week, but it doesn't last long.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - I would like to think that when the sun finally broke through the persistent cloud layer Sunday afternoon, that somewhere there was a chorus going, “Ahhhhhhhhh! I even got a few “thank you for the beautiful weather this evening” texts and verbal comments. It doesn’t take much to brighten spirits, at least this time.

That large sunny break did cause temperatures to reach 63 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, which was the normal high temperature for August 28. The extra mid-day heating provided plenty of instability to cause scattered showers, but also “low-topped” thunderstorms. Several lightning strikes were detected by doppler radar over portions of the Susitna Valley from Wasilla up to Talkeetna.

Showers become very isolated overnight, but in locations along large bodies of water, and other valleys, fog is expected to develop during the early morning hours. Low visibilities from fog are the only issue expected for Monday morning with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and temperatures again near normal in the lower 60s.

We get one more dose of sunshine early Tuesday, before clouds thicken and lower ahead of the next storm. The large, and again, slow-moving storm is expected to bring widespread rain for Wednesday. While becoming more scattered in nature, rain is expected to remain a threat into the first half of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

