Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history.

Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the Alaska State Fair.

Dale Marshall broke his own record and set a new state record with this 2147.0 pound giant pumpkin! Posted by Alaska State Fair on Monday, August 29, 2022

Marshall broke his own state record set in 2019 of 2,051 pounds. Marshall’s 2022 Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin title is his second straight after winning last year with a 1,603.5 pound pumpkin.

