Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off set to awe crowd at Alaska State Fair

Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off contender on its way to Alaska State Fair
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Among the things the Alaska State Fair is known for, giant vegetables may be the most popular.

With giant pumpkins, zucchini, artichokes, cabbages, and rutabagas, the crowd’s eyes tend to get bigger when gazing at the goliath produce each year. With long summer days providing a perfect recipe for rapid growth, vegetables can get pretty massive in Alaska, particularly around the Matanuska and Susitna valleys, which are rich in fertile soil, due to ancient glaciers that once carved through the area.

The 2022 edition of the Midnight Sun Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off gets underway Monday at 2 p.m. at the Craig Taylor Farm Exhibits building, centered off the yellow trail on the fairgrounds.

2021 Weigh-Off: Reigning champion wins again with 1,600-pound pumpkin

This year, defending champion Dale Marshall is back to attempt to claim the title once again. Last year, Marshall’s pumpkin won the blue ribbon with a giant pumpkin tipping the scales at 1,603.5 pounds. It wasn’t the state record 2,051-pound monster he grew in 2019, but Marshall is hoping what he has this year is enough to win the title and the $1,000 prize that comes with it.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove
Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they...
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names and sleeping on the job
Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers say body of missing kayaker has been found
Man flees troopers and refused to surrender Friday
Man flees troopers and refused to surrender, troopers say
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them

Latest News

Sears tractor enthusiast John Baum drives over 3,000 miles up the Alcan every other year to...
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
Ukrainians who escaped the war to Alaska meet on Ukraine Independence Day
Ukrainians who escaped the war to Alaska meet on Ukraine Independence Day
The owner of Waffles and Whatnot painted this on the floor of his store. The words are things...
Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska
People filled the carnival midway on opening day of the Alaska State Fair on Aug. 19.
Vendors get day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair