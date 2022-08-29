Six “teen heroes” recognized for the good they’re putting in Alaska

The Boys & Girls Club, along with Alaska Communications, are honoring six teens for the good...
The Boys & Girls Club, along with Alaska Communications, are honoring six teens for the good they’ve put in Alaska(KTUU)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Boys & Girls Club, along with Alaska Communications, are honoring six teens for the good they’ve put in Alaska.

For the 12th year in a row, the Summer of Heroes Program is celebrating six teens for their outstanding community service across Alaska. Each teen showed a range of attributes from positive outcomes of inclusion, to preserving cultural traditions for future generations, and simply supporting those in need. Heather Marron, with Alaska Communications, says actions have a way of making a tremendous impact on those around them.

“We’ve seen so many wonderful stories over the years. A hero is really subjective, it can mean something different to everybody, and that’s what makes this program so great,” said Marron.

Anna Boltz, a high school sophomore from Anchorage, is one of the six teens being recognized for using her voice to fight for more inclusive playgrounds and sports teams for disabled kids. Boltz has been in a wheelchair all her life, but that doesn’t stop her from being active. Since the age of two, she began skiing and even competed in the adaptive nationals in Winter Park, Colorado last year.

“I’ve always competed against able-bodied people so it was really new but also really nice for me to be competing against other people with disabilities so that was fun,” Boltz said.

Here at home, she is the only seated athlete on her school’s tennis and track team. But, she’s looking to change that by building a community of kids and teens just like her.

“It can be hard to compete against able-bodied kids in the school district with tennis and track so I hope to bring more teens to compete in an adaptive division in high schools so I’m not the only one anymore,” said Boltz.

Each teen was awarded a $1,500 scholarship for their efforts and Alaska communications donated $15,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Alaska to further support youth development throughout the state.

The other five honorees are:

• Salome Hanauer, 16, Salcha

• Kenny Iyatunguk, 17, Shishmaref

• Tyler Neumann, 18, Fairbanks

• Wes Stutzman, 16, Thorne Bay

• Mia Wiederspohn, 15, Wrangell

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove
Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they...
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names and sleeping on the job
US Coast Guard
Troopers, Coast Guard investigating encounter between boat, float plane in Halibut Cove
Man flees troopers and refused to surrender Friday
Man flees troopers and refused to surrender, troopers say
With the Anchorage School District suffering a shortage of bus drivers, active-duty airmen will...
Active-duty airmen to drive some Anchorage school buses

Latest News

The Women's Great Alaska Shootout will take place Nov. 18 -19 at the Alaska Airlines Center.
The Women’s Great Alaska Shootout is back
15 units from AFD respond to a 4-plex fire in Eagle River
Community members experience fire fighting for one day
For those wondering what it takes to be a firefighter, the Anchorage Fire Department and the...
Community members experience fire fighting for one day
Things look a little brighter over the next couple of days, so enjoy it while it lasts as heavy...
A little less rain with a little more sun