First day of classes for UAA students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This is a big day for students at the University of Alaska Anchorage, whether they are returning to campus or have just arrived for the first time.

As the Seawolves return for the fall 2022 semester, spirits are high as a new year brings new opportunities. Katie Scoggin is one such student excited to start a new year.

“I’m excited to see everyone else back on campus and it’s just so lively and vibrant today,” Scoggin said.

But the first day can also bring a lot of nerves and excitement for staff as Denise Runge, the Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs says.

“The first day of class when you work at the institution, it’s sort of like a jumble of nerves, but not for yourself, it’s for the students if that makes sense. You want everything to go well for them,” Runge said.

This year, UAA can boast that they have 1,324 first-time freshmen, up from 1,250 last fall.

For students who may not know what major they want, they shouldn’t worry. UAA offers 1,847 classes to choose from. Of those, 39 percent are fully face-to-face, with the remainder a mix between online and hybrid delivery, meaning students can choose whether or not they want to take that class in person or online, giving freedom back to the students.

In a continuous effort to expand the curriculum, UAA has even added new programs.

A bachelor of arts in early childhood education and a bachelor of arts in communications are two of the new programs.

“The other new program that UAA has been creating quite a lot of is occupational endorsement certificates. They are short term, they can be as few as 9 credits to 20 something credits, but by and large, they are training that gets somebody ready quickly for a change of career or a new career,” Runge said.

UAA officials say enrollment can keep going up as the college gets into its first few weeks, and students have another week to enroll.

