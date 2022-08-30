Guidelines issued to boost response to Alaska missing and murdered Indigenous people

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska came out with guidelines Tuesday intended to help solve current cases and prevent any additional missing and murdered Indigenous people in Alaska.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney for Alaska, S. Lane Tucker, announced that Savanna’s Act guidelines have been completed, putting into place ways to strengthen communication and coordination between government agencies and tribal governments in response to violence and abuse of Alaska Native residents.

A federal commission was tasked earlier this year with helping to improve avenues of communication between federal departments and communities represented by tribal leaders.

Indigenous people in Alaska and around the country suffer a disproportionate amount of violence and abuse that has gone unsolved.

The guidelines issued Tuesday were done after “hundreds of hours” of consultation with federal, state, and local tribal governments and victim service providers.

“Generations of Alaska Natives have experienced violence or mourned a murdered or missing loved one for far too long,” Tucker wrote in the release. “A top priority for my office and the Department of Justice is to address the disproportionately high rates of violence experienced by Alaska Natives and American Indians and, relatedly, the high rates of Indigenous persons reported missing.”

Savanna’s Act was signed into law in October 2020 as a way to help improve the federal response to solving missing or murdered Indigenous persons and is co-sponsored by current Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.