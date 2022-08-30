Here comes the rain... again!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral enjoyed a quieter, more peaceful Monday with afternoon highs in the lower 60s after early morning fog burned off, becoming a mix of sun and clouds. The exception was along the Kenai coast and locations around Prince William Sound where clouds and areas of rain lingered, keeping high temperatures into the upper 50s.

Similar to Sunday afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms have bubbled up, a few producing small hail once again, but will diminish substantially after sunset.

Enjoy whatever sunshine we get Tuesday morning. Clouds quickly thicken and during the afternoon rain arrives from west to east late afternoon and early evening.

High temperatures, though, should still make it into the lower 60s. Rain then continues through the overnight and into much of the day Wednesday, becoming scattered on Thursday, and then widely scattered by Friday.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday won’t move a whole lot, from morning lows in the lower 50s to afternoon highs only in the upper 50s.

Keeping fingers crossed that the second half of the Labor Day weekend works out much better. Our computer forecast models continue lean in the direction of dry, sunny, and mild.

Again... fingers crossed.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.