Son indicted on murder charges in killing of former Alaska legislator Dean Westlake

(KTVF)
By Paul Choate and Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The son of embattled former Alaska state legislator Dean Westlake was indicted on multiple charges in connection to his death, according to a news release from the Department of Law.

On Monday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted Talon Westlake, 36, for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Dean Westlake was found dead at a residence on Rovenna Street by Anchorage Fire Department medics after a call was placed to Anchorage police just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Court documents showed Dean Westlake traveled to the Rovenna Street residence, which was owned by his girlfriend Julie, to evict Talon Westlake. Julie said Talon had not paid rent in four months and was given a 30-day eviction notice.

Evidence at the scene showed signs that a fight took place, and court documents described parts of Dean Westlake’s body as being “pummeled.”

Talon Westlake’s bail was set at $25,000 cash.

Dean Westlake won office in the state legislature in 2016 but resigned in December 2017 while serving due to revelations that he fathered a child with an underage girl in 1988. According to previous reporting, Westlake was accused of fathering a child with a 16-year-old girl when he was 28.

