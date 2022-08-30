Widespread rain returns as August comes to an end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Isolated showers are falling across parts of Southcentral Alaska this morning, with many areas remaining on the drier side.

While areas of fog can’t be ruled out for the first part of Tuesday, the morning commute will be largely impact-free. Not only is Southcentral seeing rain, but much of the state continues to hold onto the active and wet weather pattern.

Two areas of concern will remain with us for Tuesday, with those being Southeast and Western Alaska. It’s these two areas that will see the greatest impacts in the form of light to moderate rain showers. Parts of Southeast have already seen waterways approach or exceed bankful, with the Jordan Creek near Juneau cresting above moderate flood stage Monday. An additional 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain is likely for much of the Panhandle today, with localized heavier amounts.

As for Western Alaska, an area of low pressure moving through the Bering Sea is kicking plenty of moisture into the state, with locations from the Seward Peninsula to the Yukon Delta and eastward expected to see upwards of 0.75 inches of rain. The rain will continue to spread eastward through the day, with some light rain showers possibly reaching western parts of the Susitna Valley before midnight. As the rain builds in, it will initially come in the form of light showers before widespread activity inundates the area through most of Wednesday.

With the rain expected to stay with us for Wednesday and parts of Thursday, temperatures will struggle to break into the 50s. It’s likely that we will end August with just under 7 inches of rain for Anchorage, with other parts of Southcentral seeing nearly 10 inches of rain for the month.

While scattered showers do stay with us through the rest of the week, many areas will likely see drier conditions as the week draws to a close.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.