August ends as 3rd wettest on record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is already starting to move into Southcentral and will quickly become widespread through the morning. Once the rain moves in, expect several hours of wet and breezy conditions before we see a lull in the activity. Winds aren’t too much of an impact today, as the highest gusts will likely remain around 30 mph. As the day progresses the winds will gradually subside, but the rain will linger well into Thursday for many areas.

While there is some downsloping component to our winds this morning, there’s plenty of moisture to work with. This should keep Anchorage seeing rain for much of the day, even with the breezy southeasterly winds. The only exception will be the onset of the precipitation, which should occur around 8AM. For many areas, decent accumulation looks likely over the next 24 hours. The highest amounts will be through Prince William Sound and Seward, where 1 to 2 inches of rain can be expected. The rest of Southcentral will likely see anywhere from .25 to an inch of rain into Friday morning. While some localized heavier amounts can be expected, most areas will fall within those ranges.

The heaviest of the rain showers will occur through today, with the remainder of the week seeing scattered to periodic showers. As the bulk of the rainfall moves east into Thursday, we’ll see the return to widespread activity for parts of the panhandle as September begins. This will start what will be another round of daily widespread rain for much of Southeast into next week.

For much of the state, the tilt towards wetter weather will remain as September arrives. While September is our wettest month of the year, it doesn’t look likely that we’ll see as much rain that occurred during the month of August. While it still bears watching, go ahead and prepare for another wet month across Southcentral as we gear up for fall storms.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.