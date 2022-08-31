August ends as 3rd wettest on record

Only 1989 and 1997 were wetter for August in Anchorage
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is already starting to move into Southcentral and will quickly become widespread through the morning. Once the rain moves in, expect several hours of wet and breezy conditions before we see a lull in the activity. Winds aren’t too much of an impact today, as the highest gusts will likely remain around 30 mph. As the day progresses the winds will gradually subside, but the rain will linger well into Thursday for many areas.

While there is some downsloping component to our winds this morning, there’s plenty of moisture to work with. This should keep Anchorage seeing rain for much of the day, even with the breezy southeasterly winds. The only exception will be the onset of the precipitation, which should occur around 8AM. For many areas, decent accumulation looks likely over the next 24 hours. The highest amounts will be through Prince William Sound and Seward, where 1 to 2 inches of rain can be expected. The rest of Southcentral will likely see anywhere from .25 to an inch of rain into Friday morning. While some localized heavier amounts can be expected, most areas will fall within those ranges.

The heaviest of the rain showers will occur through today, with the remainder of the week seeing scattered to periodic showers. As the bulk of the rainfall moves east into Thursday, we’ll see the return to widespread activity for parts of the panhandle as September begins. This will start what will be another round of daily widespread rain for much of Southeast into next week.

For much of the state, the tilt towards wetter weather will remain as September arrives. While September is our wettest month of the year, it doesn’t look likely that we’ll see as much rain that occurred during the month of August. While it still bears watching, go ahead and prepare for another wet month across Southcentral as we gear up for fall storms.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147.0...
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair
Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove
Plane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
A man died on the Kenai Peninsula after Alaska State Troopers say a gun he was carrying...
Anchor Point man dies after accidental gunfire, troopers say

Latest News

Wet, windy Weather-MF 8-30-22
August concludes on a wet and windy note
Wet, windy Weather-MF 8-30-22
August concludes on a wet and windy note
Widespread rain returns as August comes to an end
Widespread rain returns as August comes to an end
After a much needed, well deserved, and sadly brief break from the wet weather, it all moves...
Here comes the rain... again!