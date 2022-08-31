Legendary Alaska broadcaster Dave Stroh to enter ABA Hall of Fame

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source Anchor Dave Stroh will be inducted into the Alaska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in November.

Stroh’s voice has been the unmistakable sound of credible news delivery over his remarkable four-decade career on the airwaves in Alaska. Stroh’s radio and television broadcasts have provided quality news coverage to Alaskans on a variety of channels over the years.

“Super Dave” continues to serve as an anchor for Alaska’s News Source on nights and weekends, and hosts “Conversations Unlimited with Dave Stroh” on 700 AM KBYR each weekday.

“Like many of the companies and people that Dave has worked for and with over the years and decades – Dave is a part of our broadcast history… and deserving of the broadcast industry’s recognition of a lifetimes work. I consider myself blessed to work with Dave each weekday,” Ohana Media Group’s Alaska Market Manager Dan Larson said.

Stroh has not only worked in front of both cameras and microphones but also lent his voice to the ceremonial start of the Iditarod since 1994, the American Heart Association’s Heart Run and Heart Walk for over 30 years, and as the public address announcer for the Alaska Baseball League’s Chugiak Chinooks over the last decade.

Stroh and Alaska’s News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell are joined in the 2022 Hall of Fame class by Eddie Parker and Bob Lester.

Alaska’s News Source Managing Editor Mike Ross was awarded Broadcaster of the Year in 2019 and News Director Tracy Sabo was given the award last year. The 2022 Broadcaster of the Year Award recipient has yet to be announced by the Alaska Broadcasters Association.

