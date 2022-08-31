Longtime Alaska journalist Lauren Maxwell to enter ABA Hall of Fame

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell has worked in many different roles as a journalist in Alaska for over 30 years and will be honored in November when she is inducted into the Alaska Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame.

Maxwell becomes the 71st member out of 73 total in the Hall of Fame and will be inducted during the Goldie Awards online virtual event this November. She joins three others — including Dave Stroh, Eddie Parker and Bob Lester — in this year’s class.

Maxwell joins Anchor Maria Downey, Meteorologist Jackie Purcell and General Manager Nancy Johnson in the Hall of Fame. Maxwell originally began her career in radio when she moved to Alaska after college.

“There are few storytellers in the state who have been as dedicated to the mission of telling Alaska’s story,” Alaska’s News Source News Director Tracy Sabo said. “Lauren’s expert ability to creatively weave visuals, sound and her own unique brand of storytelling make every story memorable, if not completely relatable. Her body of journalism runs the gamut — from tragic to informative to wondrous and even laugh-out-loud entertaining. Lauren tackles it all with empathy, humility and zeal.”

Maxwell was raised in Philadelphia and graduated with a degree in anthropology from Barnard College in New York City. Maxwell shifted from radio to television in 1986 and has been recognized numerous times for her outstanding work over the course of her illustrious career.

“I love Alaska. It’s where I’ve raised my family, where I feel most at home and connected,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell’s work is easily distinguishable for how she connects with people she interviews, often telling stories that can be emotionally challenging with grace and touch. Over her lengthy career as a storyteller in Alaska, Maxwell has worked writing and reporting as acting news director, and mentored numerous colleagues.

Maxwell has previously been recognized with awards by the Alaska Press Club, the Alaska Broadcasters Association, and recently won a James Beard Award for Best Television Series about food sustainability.

The ABA has not yet announced the 2022 winner of the Broadcaster of the Year Award. Alaska’s News Source Managing Editor Mike Ross won the award in 2019 and Sabo won in 2021.

