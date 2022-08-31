North Pole woman charged with manslaughter in fentanyl overdose death

NORTH POLE, Alaska (KTUU) - A North Pole woman has been charged following a fentanyl-related death on July 7.

According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 35-year-old Samantha Pearson was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with manslaughter and second-degree misconduct involving controlled substances.

“It was learned that Samantha sold fentanyl to another person which caused their death,” troopers wrote.

According to the dispatch, troopers and the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Pearson.

Pearson is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center.

