North Pole woman charged with manslaughter in fentanyl overdose death

North Pole woman has been charged with manslaughter, troopers say.
North Pole woman has been charged with manslaughter, troopers say.(KTVF)
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH POLE, Alaska (KTUU) - A North Pole woman has been charged following a fentanyl-related death on July 7.

According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 35-year-old Samantha Pearson was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with manslaughter and second-degree misconduct involving controlled substances.

“It was learned that Samantha sold fentanyl to another person which caused their death,” troopers wrote.

According to the dispatch, troopers and the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Pearson.

Pearson is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147.0...
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair
Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove
Plane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East...
Anchorage police ID man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police

Latest News

Clark Vermillion came out of retirement to become an Anchorage school bus driver when he heard...
ASD still down 64 school bus drivers despite recent applicants
A visit to the Alaska State Fair shows parents how to secretly hide vegetables inside tacos
A visit to the Alaska State Fair shows parents how to secretly hide vegetables inside tacos
Jeannie Hovland, the deputy assistant secretary for Native American Affairs for the U.S....
Guidelines issued to boost response to Alaska missing and murdered Indigenous people
Son indicted on murder charges in killing of former Alaska legislator Dean Westlake