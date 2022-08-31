Wasilla man killed in collision with moose while fleeing police

By Tim Rockey
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man driving a motorcycle away from police at speeds of over 100 mph early Sunday morning hit a moose and died, Wasilla police said.

According to the Wasilla Police Department blotter, 36-year-old David Nagl of Wasilla died shortly after Wasilla police attempted to pull him over at the intersection of East Bogard Road and North Peck Street.

“Nagl turned west on Seldon Road, and continued eluding until he and the motorcycle impacted a moose at a speed estimated to be in excess of 100 mph near the intersection of N Jasper Driver,” police wrote. “Nagl was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Wasilla police wrote that they attempted to pull Nagl over at 3:55 a.m. on Aug. 28 “for speeding, failing to stop for a stop light, failing to signal, and driving off the roadway while navigating a right turn.”

