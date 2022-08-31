Young passenger critically injured in Lake Otis rollover crash
Southbound lanes of Lake Otis closed at Dowling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A young passenger in a rollover crash in an Abbott Loop neighborhood was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning, according to Anchorage police.
Officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a crash at Lake Otis Parkway and East 63rd Avenue involving a blue Kia Forte. In a community alert, police say the Forte left the road and rolled while headed southbound on Lake Otis.
Medics at the scene took the juvenile passenger to a hospital with critical injuries, while the driver of the car, an adult woman, was also taken with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the southbound lanes of Lake Otis will be closed at Dowling Road while investigators with the Major Collision Investigation Unit process the scene.
