Alaskans to see wet start to September

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - You should have seen the mouths of my co-workers dropping to the floor this morning when I reminded them that September is our wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking, with an average of 3.10 inches of rain. Since the rain began in earnest on July 12, we’ve picked up just over 11 inches of rain, with more to come the next few days.

Widespread, steady rain Thursday morning will become more scattered, or showery, in nature by late morning into the remainder of the day. A few peeks of sunshine are possible early Friday before another wave of energy and moisture brings additional widespread rain for Friday afternoon, which then becomes scattered for Saturday.

It may not be until the second half of Sunday that Southcentral Alaska sees any appreciable amount of sunshine. Once the clouds do give way on Sunday, I do expect sunshine and temperatures in the 60s to be plentiful for at least the first half of next week.

