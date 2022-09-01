Bronson administration unveils winter homelessness plan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last day of August saw Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson lay out his plan to shelter homeless residents for the winter months ahead.

The Bronson administration unveiled a four-point plan for those in need of shelter, including:

The use of 20 portable self-contained buildings, provided by the Municipality of Anchorage, at no cost by a community partner. A press release from the administration described the shelters as being able to house 200 to 240 individuals with a total of 900 to 1,000 square feet of space for each shelter.

The development of a program to provide micro-grants to “churches, nonprofits, and organizations throughout Anchorage who elect to become emergency shelter sites.” The micro-grants will be funded b the municipality, according to the administration.

Extend the use of the Aviator Hotel on West Fourth Avenue downtown, through funding, as a “non-congregate” site through the end of 2022, with the option of extending it through April. The administration said around 200 individuals can be housed at the hotel.

Use municipal buildings as a last resort for emergency shelter sites, if the portable self-contained sites do not become available through building code. These emergency sites would be used from October through April, if needed, and include the Spenard Recreation Center and Fairview Recreation Center. The administration said this option is the least preferred option.

The administration said in a press release that it wants to have a plan in place for homeless individuals before the first freeze-up.

“It is our mission to ensure no one sleeps out in the cold this winter. Our Emergency Sheltering plan is comprehensive and relies on a variety of community partners to safeguard the most vulnerable among us,” Bronson was quoted as saying in the release. “I recognize we can’t implement the full scope of the plan without help from the Assembly. To that end, I’ve committed to work with Assembly members to make the necessary code changes that will enable us to provide more than enough sheltering options for our unhoused neighbors.”

Bronson added that the municipality-funded Navigation Center is expected to be opening soon — although no exact date was given — to help provide a place for homeless individuals. The Navigation Center, located on Tudor and Elmore Road, was initially announced as costing $15 million, but that price tag has since dropped to around $4.9 million.

The four-point plan comes as the administration attempts to move homeless individuals out of the Centennial Park campground, which has been utilized as a temporary shelter since the end of June. The campground has seen numerous problems crop up this summer, including bear encounters and shootings.

