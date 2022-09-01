Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that primarily impacted the community of Houston in early August.

Houston Mayor Virgie Thompson issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 9. Thompson estimated at the time that some 60 homes were impacted by the flooding of Willow Creek, the Little Susitna River, and other riverine bodies of water flowing from the Talkeetna Mountains.

According to a press release issued by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Dunleavy issued the disaster declaration Aug. 30. The declaration will activate the public assistance program provided by the state.

“While I am grateful for all of our emergency response partner agencies, the Mat-Su Borough, Alaska State Troopers (AST), and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT/PF) really came through during the recent flooding,” Dunleavy said. “It is essential that we restore damaged critical infrastructure so Alaskans have the ability to return to their homes and continue their lives.”

The release says that 10 roads and 20 homes were impacted by the flooding and another 40 homes were cut off by flooding.

