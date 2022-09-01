Grand jury indicts man charged in fatal drunk driving incident

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted 23-year-old Matthew Davis Wednesday on charges related to his fatal drunk driving accident on Aug. 21.

Davis told investigators he was so intoxicated he could not remember driving the night he crashed into and killed a young couple in the Fairview neighborhood. The Anchorage Police Department reported that a grand jury returned a true bill on two counts of murder, two counts of manslaughter, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident for Davis.

Davis was accused of driving while intoxicated early in the morning of Aug. 21, when he was involved in three separate collisions after consuming about “12 to 15 drinks,” according to what he told investigators.

The second collision involved a young couple — 18-year-old Amelia Nowak and 20-year-old Derek Duerr — that succumbed to injuries in the accident which saw their car burst into flames at the corner of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street. Friends and family of Nowak and Duerr left numerous memorials of the two at the crash site in the days following the tragic incident.

