Grand jury indicts man charged in fatal drunk driving incident

A memorial to Amelia Nowak and Derek Duerr is placed at 15nth and Cordova where the young...
A memorial to Amelia Nowak and Derek Duerr is placed at 15nth and Cordova where the young couple died.(ktuu)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted 23-year-old Matthew Davis Wednesday on charges related to his fatal drunk driving accident on Aug. 21.

Davis told investigators he was so intoxicated he could not remember driving the night he crashed into and killed a young couple in the Fairview neighborhood. The Anchorage Police Department reported that a grand jury returned a true bill on two counts of murder, two counts of manslaughter, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident for Davis.

Davis was accused of driving while intoxicated early in the morning of Aug. 21, when he was involved in three separate collisions after consuming about “12 to 15 drinks,” according to what he told investigators.

The second collision involved a young couple — 18-year-old Amelia Nowak and 20-year-old Derek Duerr — that succumbed to injuries in the accident which saw their car burst into flames at the corner of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street. Friends and family of Nowak and Duerr left numerous memorials of the two at the crash site in the days following the tragic incident.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young passenger in a rollover crash in an Abbott Loop neighborhood was hospitalized with...
Anchorage woman charged with driving under the influence after Lake Otis rollover
A Wasilla man driving a motorcycle away from police at speeds of over 100 mph early Sunday...
Wasilla man killed in collision with moose while fleeing police
Mary Peltola
Peltola to become first Alaska Native, first female Alaska congresswoman
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147.0...
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair

Latest News

Flooding in the Mat-Su Borough have left roads split and water gushing over the edges. As car...
Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding
Mary Peltola
'11 days to make her mark': Peter Zampa breaks down Mary Peltola's introduction to Congress
Since September is our rainiest month, it's appropriate that the first day of the month is wet.
Wet start to September
Bronson administration unveils winter homelessness plan