NASA captures first-ever direct image of planet outside our solar system

The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.
The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.(NASA.gov)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s newest telescope has captured its first image of a planet outside our solar system.

These are known as exoplanets, and the one pictured is called HIP 65426B.

The planet is known as a gas giant and has six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. It’s also an interstellar baby at only 15 to 20 million years old.

In comparison, Earth has been around for 4.5 billion years.

The James Webb Space Telescope captured four images, representing how the planet appears in four different bands of infrared light.

Scientists have known about the exoplanet, which is some 385 light years away, since 2017.

The new observation provides details like a water signature and evidence of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

The Hubble telescope was the first device to capture direct images of exoplanets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young passenger in a rollover crash in an Abbott Loop neighborhood was hospitalized with...
Anchorage woman charged with driving under the influence after Lake Otis rollover
A Wasilla man driving a motorcycle away from police at speeds of over 100 mph early Sunday...
Wasilla man killed in collision with moose while fleeing police
Mary Peltola
Peltola to become first Alaska Native, first female Alaska congresswoman
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147.0...
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
CDC recommends updated COVID vaccine boosters
A memorial to Amelia Nowak and Derek Duerr is placed at 15nth and Cordova where the young...
Grand jury indicts man charged in fatal drunk driving incident
Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first...
Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, middle, and her mother, Noel Holmes, left, arrive at...
Judge declines to overturn Elizabeth Holmes guilty verdict