Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines

Polaris issues stop-sale and stop-ride of 230,000 snow machines.
Polaris issues stop-sale and stop-ride of 230,000 snow machines.(WCAX)
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Polaris issued a stop ride and stop-sale for 230,000 snowmachines over fire risk on Tuesday.

The American automotive manufacturer said on their website that the snowmachines affected by the notice include model year 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS, and select Model Year 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride) snowmachines for the potential risk of fire due to electric discharge inside the fuel tank.

“Under specific conditions, vapors may be ignited inside the fuel tank, posing a potential injury hazard to consumers,” the release said.

Polaris reports that 30 incidents of fuel tank ruptures and 16 incidents of fire have occurred, but only one injury has been reported. The release states that owners of these snowmachines should stop using these models immediately and not attempt any repairs themselves.

Polaris will contact owners once they are done assessing an action plan and will correct this concern at no cost to consumers. Polaris wrote that if a rider needs to start their snow machine, they should make sure the fuel tank is full and if needed to refill with fresh gasoline.

Polaris is notifying registered owners and dealers. To search if your model is affected visit the Off-Road Safety Recalls page or you can call Polaris at 800-765-2747.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147.0...
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair
A young passenger in a rollover crash in an Abbott Loop neighborhood was hospitalized with...
Anchorage woman charged with driving under the influence after Lake Otis rollover
Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera
Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove
Plane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport

Latest News

Alaska is being touted as a key part to securing the nation's energy independence
Some see Alaska as key to America’s energy independence
Mary Peltola
Peltola to become first Alaska Native, first female Alaska congresswoman
Mat-Su school district shapes future teachers with new high school graduate program
ASD only has public transportation for 7,000 students out of the 20,000 that are eligible.
School resource officer breaks down safety plans for student pickup and dropoff
School drop-off and pick-up hours are high traffic times. According to School Resource Officer,...
School safety transportation tips