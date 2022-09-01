Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Polaris issued a stop ride and stop-sale for 230,000 snowmachines over fire risk on Tuesday.

The American automotive manufacturer said on their website that the snowmachines affected by the notice include model year 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS, and select Model Year 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride) snowmachines for the potential risk of fire due to electric discharge inside the fuel tank.

“Under specific conditions, vapors may be ignited inside the fuel tank, posing a potential injury hazard to consumers,” the release said.

Polaris reports that 30 incidents of fuel tank ruptures and 16 incidents of fire have occurred, but only one injury has been reported. The release states that owners of these snowmachines should stop using these models immediately and not attempt any repairs themselves.

Polaris will contact owners once they are done assessing an action plan and will correct this concern at no cost to consumers. Polaris wrote that if a rider needs to start their snow machine, they should make sure the fuel tank is full and if needed to refill with fresh gasoline.

Polaris is notifying registered owners and dealers. To search if your model is affected visit the Off-Road Safety Recalls page or you can call Polaris at 800-765-2747.

