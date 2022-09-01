Studies find link between processed foods and cancer

Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the...
Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the addition of items like chemical additives, sugars and salts.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People may want to turn away from chips and choose a grilled chicken salad.

According to two studies published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal, those who eat pre-packaged food items like frozen pizzas and hot dogs are more likely to have major health problems.

The U.S.-based study, which was based on more than 200,000 people over nearly three decades discovered a link between those types of food and colorectal cancer in men.

The second study, based on 22,000 people in Italy found that ultra-processed and nutrient-poor foods both increased the risk of early death, especially from cardiovascular diseases.

Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the addition of items like chemical additives, sugars and salts.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young passenger in a rollover crash in an Abbott Loop neighborhood was hospitalized with...
Anchorage woman charged with driving under the influence after Lake Otis rollover
A Wasilla man driving a motorcycle away from police at speeds of over 100 mph early Sunday...
Wasilla man killed in collision with moose while fleeing police
Mary Peltola
Peltola to become first Alaska Native, first female Alaska congresswoman
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147.0...
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair

Latest News

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Bronson administration unveils winter homelessness plan
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech to call out Trump, his loyalists
The last day of August saw Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson lay out his plan to shelter homeless...
Bronson administration unveils winter homelessness plan