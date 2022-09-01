2 storms hit Alaska through Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large occluded low is spinning over the northern Bering Sea and is the main player for weather across Alaska on Wednesday night.

It will bring widespread and at times heavy rain to Southcentral Alaska and the north gulf coast and northern Panhandle overnight and through Thursday.

Parts of Southcentral will continue to see heavy rains into Thursday morning, diminishing to showers in the afternoon.

An atmospheric river is developing and heavy amounts of rain will likely fall in Yakutat. The forecast model is calling for between 5-6 inches through Friday evening.

Eagle was in a unique spot today, getting both the cold and hot spots for Alaska, starting at 34 degrees this morning, and getting to 68 during the day.

