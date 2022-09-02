Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning

Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons.

Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner.

Mahoney’s expected departure marks the latest change in Dunleavy’s Cabinet, following the resignations earlier this year of Michael Johnson as education commissioner, Nancy Dahlstrom as corrections commissioner, and Corri Feige as natural resources commissioner.

