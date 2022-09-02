Climate change may increase turbulence, researchers say

The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Despite the possibility of turbulence increasing, experts say planes will still be safe to ride since they're designed to handle higher winds.(pxhere)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - Riding in an airplane could become bumpier in the future.

According to U.K. researchers, climate change is modifying turbulence and it may increase by two- or three-fold worldwide starting in 2050.

However, they said that doesn’t mean taking to the skies will be less safe since planes are designed to handle the high winds.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported turbulence is the top cause of injuries to passengers and staff in non-fatal accidents.

According to the National Center for Atmospheric Research, turbulence causes around $500 million annually in injuries, delays and damage.

