DPS announces first Black Alaska State Trooper colonel
By Tim Rockey
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a press conference to announce leadership changes within the Department of Public Safety Wednesday morning, Commissioner James Cockrell announced that Capt. Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to Alaska State Trooper colonel, the first Black person to serve at a rank above captain for the troopers.

Hughes began work with troopers in 1990 and has served as the commander of A Detachment since 2016.

“I want to thank Commissioner Cockrell for his faith and confidence in me to move the department forward. Being the first African American Alaska State Trooper colonel, it’s an honor, and I’m humbled at the appointment,” Hughes said. “There’s been many African Americans within the department, and I just want to recognize them just for a second.”

Hughes thanked retired trooper Capt. Simon Brown, who is now a brigadier general with the Alaska Defense Force. Brown was the first Black trooper captain. Hughes also thanked B Detachment Commander Capt. Tony April, the second Black trooper captain. Hughes shared his gratitude for Ed Rhodes, who was the first Black person to work as an Alaska State Trooper.

“I’d also like to thank all of the Alaska State Troopers that are working every day, our court service officers for the difficult job that they do day to day, and not to mention the clerical staff that supports all of us, which we couldn’t get anything done if it wasn’t for our clerical staff,” Hughes said. “Thank you. Thank you all. I appreciate it.”

Captain Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to colonel of the Alaska State Troopers
