Heavy rain for Yakutat and Southeast Alaska

Southcentral sees sunny breaks & scattered showers
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 6.8 inches of rain fell over the past 30 days in Anchorage.

That is nearly double what Anchorage usually sees in the month of August. Now, September is here and it is normally the wettest month. We will be monitoring how the weather pattern develops here this month.

A low pressure system to the west continues to spin rain into the southwestern coast and inland, and is now joined by the southerly flow in the Gulf of Alaska.

Rain hit Southcentral Alaska Thursday, tapering to showers through the afternoon, adding .36 inches to the September precipitation totals. As the western low weakens, wet weather wanes, and breaks in the clouds will allow for some blue sky and even sunny breaks at times.

The panhandle had seen dry conditions, but that changes Friday and Saturday. Yakutat is experiencing the effects of an atmospheric river. Moisture is embedded in the flow that is directed right into the north Gulf Coast. Already the community is getting close to 3 inches of rain for the day, and more inches are expected.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young passenger in a rollover crash in an Abbott Loop neighborhood was hospitalized with...
Anchorage woman charged with driving under the influence after Lake Otis rollover
A Wasilla man driving a motorcycle away from police at speeds of over 100 mph early Sunday...
Wasilla man killed in collision with moose while fleeing police
Mary Peltola
Peltola to become first Alaska Native, first female Alaska congresswoman
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147.0...
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair

Latest News

JP-7-day 9-1-22
Heavy rains for Yakutat and SE Alaska
Since September is our rainiest month, it's appropriate that the first day of the month is wet.
Alaskans to see wet start to September
Rainfall summer trend_MF 8-31-22
2 storms hit Alaska through Friday
Rainfall summer trend_MF 8-31-22
Two storms hit Alaska through Friday