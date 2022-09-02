Heavy rain for Yakutat and Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 6.8 inches of rain fell over the past 30 days in Anchorage.

That is nearly double what Anchorage usually sees in the month of August. Now, September is here and it is normally the wettest month. We will be monitoring how the weather pattern develops here this month.

A low pressure system to the west continues to spin rain into the southwestern coast and inland, and is now joined by the southerly flow in the Gulf of Alaska.

Rain hit Southcentral Alaska Thursday, tapering to showers through the afternoon, adding .36 inches to the September precipitation totals. As the western low weakens, wet weather wanes, and breaks in the clouds will allow for some blue sky and even sunny breaks at times.

The panhandle had seen dry conditions, but that changes Friday and Saturday. Yakutat is experiencing the effects of an atmospheric river. Moisture is embedded in the flow that is directed right into the north Gulf Coast. Already the community is getting close to 3 inches of rain for the day, and more inches are expected.

