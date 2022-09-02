Kake man drowns after driving vehicle into lake

KAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after driving a vehicle into a lake in Southeast Alaska and drowning.

According to Alaska State Troopers, 29-year-old Manuel Bell was operating the vehicle with a passenger Saturday morning near the shore of Boot Lake when he attempted to put the car into reverse.

Instead, troopers say Bell put the vehicle into drive and drove into the lake. The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle and swim to shore, but troopers say they did not see Bell surface.

By the time medics arrived on scene, the vehicle was completely submerged, troopers say. Officers received the initial report at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and by 5:08 a.m., troopers were “advised Bell’s body had been found floating in the water.”

Troopers say alcohol is believed to be a factor. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the investigation by troopers is ongoing.

