Parks Highway interchange crash seriously injures 4 juveniles

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A T-bone collision at the intersection of the Glenn Highway and the Parks Highway in Palmer has seriously injured four juveniles, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that four juveniles were in a 2015 Toyota Corolla that turned left from the southbound Parks Highway onto the northbound Glenn Highway. The Corolla was struck by a 2014 Ford Expedition that was moving northbound along the Glenn Highway at 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

“The Expedition t-boned the Corolla in the driver’s door,” Troopers wrote. “All four juvenile occupants of the Toyota are in serious condition and have life-threatening injury. Impairment is not suspected at this time.”

Troopers wrote that the Bureau of Highway Patrol has assumed responsibility for the case and that the highway was cleared at 8:30 p.m.

