Program helps Alaska Natives get their voices heard on Election Day
By Eric Sowl
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Alaska Federation of Natives, 22% of Alaska’s voters are Alaska Natives.

That gives the indigenous population of the state some clout when it comes to election time.

Except, not all registered Native voters will vote. You can see this in Alaskan villages that have primarily Native residents. When voter turnout numbers are low in these villages, then Native voters didn’t vote.

Get Out The Native Vote is a program through Cook Inlet Tribal Council. They do not tell indigenous voters who to vote for, they help them navigate the barriers to voting. They focus on issues like when Election Day is and how to fill out a complicated ballot. helping Native Alaskans get their voice heard on Election Day.

