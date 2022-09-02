Southcentral Alaska between storm systems to start Labor Day weekend

Southcentral is in between storm systems as Labor Day weekend starts.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following Thursday’s rainy weather, Friday is starting off drier in comparison across Southcentral Alaska. While there will be a few showers at times, there will also be some sunny breaks, especially during the middle part of the day. How much sunshine can break through the clouds today will determine whether daytime highs stay in the upper 50s, or can manage to hit 60 degrees, later this afternoon.

Regardless, another area of low pressure taking shape in the northeastern Gulf of Alaska will rotate westward back across Southcentral beginning later this evening, bringing widespread rain that will continue through the overnight hours. Rain will continue into Saturday, but become more scattered in nature by Saturday afternoon.

While a shower may still linger early Sunday morning, much of the region should see the sky become mostly sunny by late afternoon. Mostly sunny skies, and seasonable temperatures in the lower 60s, are expected on Labor Day, bringing an expected sunny end to the holiday.

