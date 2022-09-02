Weekend Planner: Alaska Men’s Run

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Men’s Run is back in person for 2022, and race organizers are excited to see runners back together.

The race — which features two course distances of either five miles or two miles — is a fundraiser that benefits prostate and testicular patients and programs in the state.

Tristan Walsh, race co-chair for the Alaska Men’s Run, stopped by the studio to talk about this year’s race, which is scheduled for Sept. 17, but runners can register now.

