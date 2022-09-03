Alaska Rescue Kitties

By Elinor Baty
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unfortunately, the number of cats and kittens awaiting rescue is a large problem in Alaska.

From cats being placed in dumpsters, to being locked in a box and thrown in a river to drown, even to being shot at; one local rescue has seen it all.

You may know them as Kool Kat Rescue, but they recently went through a name change and now go by Alaska Rescue Kitties. While the name has changed, the need for help is still there.

“We can’t save them all,” says Davin Ablama with ARK. “You want to, and we really would love to, but we can’t save everybody.”

ARK says one of the biggest things you can do to help the situation is to get your cats spayed and neutered. Not only does it help them live longer, it prevents against overpopulation due to unwanted pregnancies.

“Our attitude is we don’t judge,” Barb Wright with ARK said. “We just know we’re going to go in there, we’re going to help the cats and kittens.”

ARK is a nonprofit animal rescue service and is always in need of help or donations to continue saving these little lives.

If you are interested in adopting, fostering or donating you can call them at (907) 863-1178 or send them an at ark907rescue@gmail.com.

