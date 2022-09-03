City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair

Because the fairgrounds sit within city limits vendors are subject to the 3% tax
Because the fairgrounds sit within city limits vendors are subject to the 3% tax
By Carly Schreck
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend.

The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.

“We actually see an increase in sales tax,” Palmer Mayor Steve Carrington said. “About two-thirds of Palmer’s finances comes from sales tax, and so we see a bump when the fair is going of probably up to 25%.”

But the local economic impacts on the businesses of Palmer ebbs and flows, depending on which days the fair is running. The fair pivoted to a three-week format last year, giving vendors Tuesdays and Wednesdays off. Executive Director of the Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce Ailis Vann said she sees an uptick in town traffic when the fair is shut down.

“Tuesday and Wednesday — I don’t think — are shop’s busiest days of the week,” Vann said. “So with the fair being closed, and the extra vendors, visitors, all those people in town for the fair — maybe you’re going to come to Palmer on those days off and spend your money in Palmer.”

Once carnival rides come to a stop and vendors board their booths back up, the town will return to business as usual with the city receiving an extra boost from the sales tax revenue.

“The money that the city earns goes into infrastructure and everything that makes Palmer better,” Vann said. “That just helps us sell Palmer as a great place to come.”

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last day of August saw Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson lay out his plan to shelter homeless...
Bronson administration unveils winter homelessness plan
A Wasilla man driving a motorcycle away from police at speeds of over 100 mph early Sunday...
Wasilla man killed in collision with moose while fleeing police
Mary Peltola
Peltola to become first Alaska Native, first female Alaska congresswoman
A young passenger in a rollover crash in an Abbott Loop neighborhood was hospitalized with...
Anchorage woman charged with driving under the influence after Lake Otis rollover
A memorial to Amelia Nowak and Derek Duerr is placed at 15th and Cordova where the young couple...
Grand jury indicts man charged in fatal drunk driving incident

Latest News

The marine farming industry is about to be growing in Alaska thanks to the billion dollar Build...
Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding
For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house has been packed with people making calls as...
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska
Family members are remembering loved ones who died of addiction in a temporary memorial at the...
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial
In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74%...
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial