Fairbanks police searching for person of interest in homicide case

Fairbanks Police are searching for a person of interest in a homicide case.
Fairbanks Police are searching for a person of interest in a homicide case.
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - “FPD is attempting to locate 21-year-old Judson Sherrell as a person of interest in a homicide that occurred last night/this morning,” Fairbanks Police wrote on their facebook page.

Sherrell was last seen wearing a dark green t-shirt and blue jeans, according to a Fairbanks Police Department news release.

Fairbanks police are trying to locate a 2005 Silver Subaru Legacy Wagon with an Alaska license plate EVH501 that may have been involved in the homicide.

Police say not to approach the vehicle or occupants and to call 911 if spotted.

