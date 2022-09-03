High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early this week in a football game, according to his family.(GoFundMe)
By Emma McSpadden and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A high school student in Texas has died after sustaining a severe head injury during a junior varsity football game.

KCBD reports that sophomore Yahir Cancino was injured during Thursday’s game when the Dalhart Golden Wolves were taking on the Sundown Roughnecks.

Officials stated the Dalhart High School student lost consciousness during the game. When medical staff could not revive him, he was airlifted to a hospital and placed in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Yahir’s family started a GoFundMe account, asking for assistance through prayer and donations.

“I believe in the power of prayers. I believe in miracles. We continue to ask for your prayers. Thank you all for those who have prayed over us,” the organizer wrote.

On Saturday, Yahir’s mother shared on social media that her son had succumbed to his injuries.

“We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life,” Yahir’s mother wrote in the post. “We have chosen to donate his organs because Yahir was always about helping people and we want to honor his memory.”

After Thursday’s game, Sundown expressed their support for Yahir and his family.

“Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart JV football player, was sent to the hospital during the game and needs prayers, love and support. The community of Sundown lifts up our neighbors from Dalhart at this time,” the social media post stated.

Friday’s game between the two schools was also canceled.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house has been packed with people making calls as...
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
Parks Highway interchange crash seriously injures 4
Parks Highway interchange crash seriously injures 4 juveniles
A fishing trip turned rescue mission with Black Magic Charters out of Seward.
The Fishing Report: Fishing trip turned rescue mission
The last day of August saw Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson lay out his plan to shelter homeless...
Bronson administration unveils winter homelessness plan

Latest News

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
California wildfire destroys 100 homes, other buildings
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Pilot in custody after flying, making threats in Mississippi
Ukraine´s second-largest nuclear plant is threatened by Russian attacks.
Ukraine’s nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting