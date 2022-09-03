Wasilla man dead after Alaska State Troopes tried to arrest him

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Arielle Ingram-David
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU). - A man is dead tonight after Alaska State Troopers tried to arrest him this afternoon for sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault.

According to a trooper dispatch, at 1:45 p.m., investigators with the a-s-t child abuse investigation unit attempted to arrest 63-year-old Jimmy Janeway at home.

He answered the door with a gun to his head and refused to drop it.

Janeway told police that he was not going to jail.

When troopers and Wasilla Police tried to take him away using less-lethal force, Janeway pointed the gun in their direction.

Officers then shot their firearms, striking him, and he died of his injuries. The names of law enforcement that fired their guns will be released after 72 hours. This is an ongoing investigation.

