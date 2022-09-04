Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death in Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of an adult male near Tudor Road and the New Seward Highway, according to an online dispatch.

“At 9:50 p.m. on September 3, Anchorage Police officers responded to the area of Tudor and northbound New Seward in reference to an adult male who was found deceased outside.” police wrote.

Police reported that they have deemed this death “suspicious in nature”.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

This case is still under investigation.

