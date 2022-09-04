North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter.

DEAD HORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - North Slope Borough Search and Rescue have continued an ongoing search for Steve Keel, from Tennessee, who went missing Aug. 27, outside of Deadhorse.

Keel was reported missing near Pump Station 2 and Happy Valley along the Dalton Highway, according to a statement from the North Slope Borough.

“Multiple rotor wing and fixed wing air assets were immediately deployed and have conducted multiple days of aerial search operations,” NSB wrote.

Civil Air Patrol, Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, and District 17 Command Center United States Coast Guard were asked to assist in the search.

The Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol, and a volunteer helicopter from Hilcorp have continued an aerial search.

They have continued the aerial search for at least 35 hours.

“Once air assets are available, evaluation of continued aerial search operations will be made,” NSB wrote.

