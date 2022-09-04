Scattered showers continue into Sunday

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Remember, September is our wettest month of the year, with 3.10 inches of rain on average. Even though it’s only the third day of the month, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has already received nearly one-half inch of rain for the month, which is one-third of an inch above normal. September is living up to it’s legacy already.

Brief downpours of rain will remain scattered across Southcentral through Sunday with temperatures once again struggling to climb out of the 50s. Drier air arriving from the west will finally win out for the Labor Day holiday itself on Monday, allowing temperatures to rise into the lower 60s. Sunny skies should remain with us through much of Tuesday, although a brief afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. Then another low pressure system from the Aleutians arrives Wednesday afternoon bringing rain that will last through Thursday before becoming scattered on Friday.

Next weekend looks promising with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s. A good early Fall weekend, if all pans out.

