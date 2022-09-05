16-year-old dies from injuries after crash in Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen has died from her injuries after a crash in Palmer last week, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

The crash happened at the intersection of the Glenn and Parks highways around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Troopers said a 2015 Toyota Corolla was making a left turn from the southbound Parks Highway ramp onto northbound Glenn Highway and pulled out in front of a 2014 Ford Expedition.

The Expedition hit the Corolla on the driver’s side door.

Troopers said four juveniles in the Corolla all had life-threatening injuries. Troopers learned on Sept. 3 that the 16-year-old driver of the Corolla died from her injuries.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash, according to the dispatch.

