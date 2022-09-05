Labor Day features the best weather of the upcoming week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For both Southcentral and Southeast Alaska, Labor Day, 2022 will largely feature “repeat performances” of Sunday’s weather conditions in each region.

In Southcentral, patchy fog may briefly be dense before burning off mid-morning revealing a sky mixed with sun and clouds. With more sunshine, afternoon high temperatures will be around 60 degrees or into the low 60s area wide. There remains enough instability aloft that a few isolated showers may develop, mainly over higher terrain, during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Rainfall, however, will be very light and short-lived. All in all, a pretty nice way to end the holiday weekend, as well as the summer season, unofficially at least. (Officially, we still have two-and-a-half weeks left of summer as the autumnal equinox is on Thursday, September 22.) Enjoy the sun and mild temperatures as light rain returns Tuesday. Even more rain is expected with a stronger storm moving in from the Aleutians, starting Wednesday afternoon.

Waves of rain, heavy at times, have soaked Southeast Alaska since the start of the month. As of Sunday morning, Yakutat is nearly seven inches above normal for September with Ketchikan three inches above normal. Unfortunately, additional rainfall, heavy at times, can be expected through Tuesday as low pressure, at the surface and aloft, remains very slow moving in the northern Gulf of Alaska. Counter-clockwise flow around the system will continue to feed plenty of moisture into the region, and the mountainous terrain helps to further enhance and maximize rainfall amounts. An additional two to five inches of rain is expected Monday and Tuesday combined across the southern and central channel regions. As a result, watch for ponding on roads along with minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and in areas of poor drainage. There is likely to be an increased potential for landslides as well.

